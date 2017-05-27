Insider Selling: Concordia International Corp (CXR) Director Sells 7,065 Shares of Stock

Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) Director Graeme Neville Duncan sold 7,065 shares of Concordia International Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$13,494.15.

Shares of Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) traded down 0.58% on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,214 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $87.87 million. Concordia International Corp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

CXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Concordia International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Concordia International Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Concordia International Corp Company Profile

