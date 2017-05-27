Comstock Mining (LODE) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Media headlines about Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comstock Mining earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) traded down 2.8005% on Friday, reaching $0.1666. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,801 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm’s market cap is $31.98 million. Comstock Mining has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Mining will post ($0.07) EPS for the current year.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc is a gold and silver mining company. The Company holds properties in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the Comstock District). The Company’s segments include mining and real estate. The mining segment consists of the Company’s activities and expenditures associated with mining.

