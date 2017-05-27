Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $551,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded down 0.62% on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,961 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.28. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.

Get Commscope Holding Company Inc alerts:

Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Commscope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. Commscope Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/commscope-holding-company-inc-comm-director-purchases-551250-00-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Nomura began coverage on Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $711,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $7,799,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $6,060,000.

Commscope Holding Company Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.