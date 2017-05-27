Insider Buying: Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $551,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) traded down 0.62% on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,961 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.28. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06.
Commscope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Commscope Holding Company had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 1.91%. Commscope Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post $2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Nomura began coverage on Commscope Holding Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on Commscope Holding Company from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $711,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commscope Holding Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $7,799,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commscope Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $6,060,000.
Commscope Holding Company Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc (CommScope) is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the core, access and edge layers of communications networks. The Company operates through two segments: CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). Its portfolio includes wireless and fiber optic solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope Holding Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.