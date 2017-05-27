Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,211 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 225.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Oakmont Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,802 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.64 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,211 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-acquires-4211-shares-of-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. JMP Securities raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.73 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Vetr downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $8,664,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,962.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $179,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,429 shares of company stock worth $31,346,164 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.