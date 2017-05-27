Clay Thorp Sells 15,941 Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $142,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clay Thorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Clay Thorp sold 24,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $200,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Clay Thorp sold 9,544 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $82,173.84.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Clay Thorp sold 44,485 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $383,905.55.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Clay Thorp sold 44,455 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $332,523.40.

On Monday, April 17th, Clay Thorp sold 22,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $163,460.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Clay Thorp sold 68,485 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $510,898.10.

On Thursday, March 16th, Clay Thorp sold 68,485 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $449,261.60.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Clay Thorp sold 27,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $203,850.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Clay Thorp sold 41,485 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $315,286.00.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded down 3.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 195,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $183.42 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 325.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 30.7% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

