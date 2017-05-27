Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 19 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,622 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 393,306 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 299,459 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citrix Systems by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,259,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $277,786,000 after buying an additional 1,344,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded down 0.79% on Friday, reaching $82.49. 1,028,926 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.72 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.16 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 14,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $79,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,388.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,118 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

