DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reissued their neutral rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) in a research report report published on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc currently has a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DCT Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial Corp. raised DCT Industrial Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCT Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) traded down 0.64% on Monday, hitting $52.62. 189,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DCT Industrial Trust will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 120.39%.

In other news, insider Philip L. Hawkins sold 19,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $1,013,976.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,305,962.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

