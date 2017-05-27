BT Group plc’s (BT.A) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BT.A. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Haitong Bank reissued an “under review” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on BT Group plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on BT Group plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.74 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Sir Michael Rake acquired 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.79 ($2,337.44).

