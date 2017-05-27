Meggitt plc (MGGT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on the stock.
MGGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.68) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.96) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Meggitt plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.89) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) price target on shares of Meggitt plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 450.80 ($5.86).
Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) traded up 2.19% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 503.00. 3,267,396 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.64. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.89 billion. Meggitt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 503.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.19%.
In other Meggitt plc news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 7,434 shares of Meggitt plc stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.74), for a total value of £32,783.94 ($42,648.55). Also, insider Paul Heiden acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £635.16 ($826.28). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,566 shares of company stock worth $16,374,528 and sold 54,423 shares worth $24,722,292.
About Meggitt plc
Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company designs and manufactures high performance components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense and other specialist markets, including energy, medical, industrial, test and automotive. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems (MABS), Meggitt Control Systems (MCS), Meggitt Polymers & Composites (MPC), Meggitt Sensing Systems (MSS) and the Meggitt Equipment Group (MEG).
