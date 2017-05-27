De La Rue plc (DLAR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc cut shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc currently has GBX 710 ($9.24) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of De La Rue plc from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 700 ($9.11) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.30) price target on shares of De La Rue plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 676.00. 317,401 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 615.20. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 686.81 million. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 458.34 and a 52 week high of GBX 690.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from De La Rue plc’s previous dividend of $8.30. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

In other De La Rue plc news, insider Martin Sutherland sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.14), for a total transaction of £62,775.28 ($81,664.21).

About De La Rue plc

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company’s segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components.

