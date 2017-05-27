Cintas (CTAS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cintas earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 64 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Cintas Co. alerts:

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) traded down 0.31% during trading on Friday, reaching $125.16. 278,332 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cintas has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $128.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/cintas-ctas-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13.html.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $1,463,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul F. Adler sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $492,707.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $675,975.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock worth $2,644,421. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.