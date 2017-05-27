Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Rating Reiterated by KLR Group

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at KLR Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. They currently have a $151.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $149.00. KLR Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 712,656 shares. The firm’s market cap is $10.36 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $146.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 92.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post $4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $115,441.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $586,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,773 shares of company stock worth $2,156,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3,127.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,329,000 after buying an additional 6,920,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,366.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,439,000 after buying an additional 830,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $112,157,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 109.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,447,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,915,000 after buying an additional 755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,755,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,772,000 after buying an additional 489,278 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

