ResMed Inc. (RMD) Stake Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ResMed by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in ResMed by 26.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 238,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $514.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.84 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $455,670.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,244.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

