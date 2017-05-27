CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $682,000 Position in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 52.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 211,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,714,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,952,000 after buying an additional 107,061 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 153.8% in the third quarter. Argentus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,697,757 shares. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Infosys had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $171.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

