CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.466 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $202,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 579,264 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $139.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In related news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

