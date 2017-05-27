CI Investments Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

CI Investments Inc. maintained its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the game software company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,567,754 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $911,088,000 after buying an additional 272,121 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,422,175 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $742,091,000 after buying an additional 803,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $388,116,000 after buying an additional 518,597 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,551,937 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,750,000 after buying an additional 583,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $177,920,000.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded down 1.49% during trading on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,544 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $695,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $754,405.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,958 shares of company stock worth $31,496,564 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

