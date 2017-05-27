Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (MSFT) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $207,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,962,798.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,827,923 shares. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Microsoft Co. alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/christopher-c-capossela-sells-3000-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft-stock-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.27 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Microsoft from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 101.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,484,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $315,930,000 after buying an additional 2,758,313 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 161,178 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 127.4% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.