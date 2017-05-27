Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (CVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 20th

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT:CVR) opened at 39.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.47. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is engaged in the business of producing and selling rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, screw machine products, automatic rivet setting machines and parts and tools for such machines. The Company operates in two segments of the fastener industry: fasteners and assembly equipment.

