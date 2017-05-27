Chevron (CVX) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

Press coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.27 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $104.72. 3,752,505 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.22. Chevron has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $119.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $33.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,600.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

