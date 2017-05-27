Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (chkr) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:chkr) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) traded up 6.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 83,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/chesapeake-granite-wash-trust-chkr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-june-1st-updated.html.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (the Trust) is a trust formed to own royalty interests for the benefit of Trust unit holders. The royalty interests held by the Trust (Royalty Interests) are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (Chesapeake) interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.