Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Stake Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,229 shares. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.71 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. Cheniere Energy also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 25,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average volume of 2,830 call options.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 1655.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.53 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

