Cerecor Inc (CERC) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerecor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89).
Shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) traded down 8.3761% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.6432. 59,479 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.91 million.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 2,592,858 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Cerecor
Cerecor, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment.
