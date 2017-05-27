Centurylink (CTL) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.24

News articles about Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Centurylink earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,897,035 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Centurylink has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Vetr raised Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

