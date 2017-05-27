Citigroup Inc Reaffirms Sell Rating for Centrica PLC (CNA)

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a GBX 178 ($2.32) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Centrica PLC to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 216 ($2.81).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) traded down 1.22% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 203.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,313,867 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 11.13 billion. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 119.71 and a 52 week high of GBX 248.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.36.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.78 ($2,580.69). Also, insider Stephen Pusey bought 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £2,339.28 ($3,043.16). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,168 shares of company stock worth $660,318.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage.

