Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Director Sells $218,400.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ranelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, John Ranelli sold 17,962 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $527,903.18.

On Monday, May 22nd, John Ranelli sold 22,563 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $687,945.87.

On Tuesday, May 16th, John Ranelli sold 1,196 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $38,834.12.

On Monday, May 15th, John Ranelli sold 629 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $21,543.25.

On Friday, May 12th, John Ranelli sold 15,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00.

On Monday, February 27th, John Ranelli sold 32,378 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,089,195.92.

On Thursday, February 23rd, John Ranelli sold 15,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $498,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, John Ranelli sold 19,689 shares of Central Garden & Pet Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $670,016.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) traded up 0.59% on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 97,573 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.42. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $570 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. Central Garden & Pet Co had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus started coverage on Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co by 65.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co during the first quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co during the first quarter worth $222,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

