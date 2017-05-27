Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGI. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Celadon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Get Celadon Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. 310,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Celadon Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group AG” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/celadon-group-inc-cgi-lifted-to-outperform-at-credit-suisse-group-ag-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celadon Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celadon Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Celadon Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Celadon Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 500,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 285,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Celadon Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,481,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 657,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.