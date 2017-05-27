Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CGI. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Celadon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Celadon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celadon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.
Shares of Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) remained flat at $2.05 on Friday. 310,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Celadon Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celadon Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celadon Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Celadon Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Celadon Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 500,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 285,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Celadon Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,481,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 657,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celadon Group
Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.
