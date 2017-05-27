Cascades Inc (CAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 68,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Cascades has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cascades from C$16.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities cut Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Ci Capital increased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.63.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc (Cascades) is a Canada-based company that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products consisting of recycled fibers. The Company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes the Company’s Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.
