Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Analysts expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report $65.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $61.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $65.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265 million to $265.9 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.9 million to $283.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
In other Carriage Services news, insider Shawn R. Phillips sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $150,152.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $190,522.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $162,440 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 379,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carriage Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Carriage Services by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 77,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) traded down 1.15% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $432.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.
About Carriage Services
Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
