Carpetright plc (CPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Carpetright plc from GBX 227 ($2.95) to GBX 220 ($2.86) in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 249.83 ($3.25).

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) remained flat at GBX 220.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,198 shares of the company were exchanged. Carpetright plc has a 12-month low of GBX 149.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 323.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.73. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 148.94 million.

Carpetright plc Company Profile

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

