Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 7,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,119 shares. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $85.23 and a one year high of $105.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/cardinal-capital-management-cuts-position-in-automatic-data-processing-adp-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,262.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,939,693.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,175 in the last 90 days.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.