Computer Programs & Systems’ (CPSI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Computer Programs & Systems Inc. alerts:

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,234 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 331.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/cantor-fitzgerald-reiterates-hold-rating-for-computer-programs-systems-inc-cpsi-updated.html.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 3,939 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $109,543.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,154 shares of company stock valued at $225,621 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,388,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 508,261 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after buying an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after buying an additional 75,815 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 925,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 246,844 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals, and post-acute care facilities. The Company’s segments include acute care EHR, post-acute care EHR, and TruBridge, Rycan, and other outsourcing. Its Acute Care EHR segment consists of acute care software solutions and supports sales generated by its subsidiaries, Evident, LLC (Evident) and Healthland Inc (Healthland).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.