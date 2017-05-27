Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Vetr upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.96 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Laidlaw upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) remained flat at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 853,811 shares. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock’s market cap is $543.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Cara Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post ($2.37) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi Lp Rho bought 500,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,095,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

