Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, May 12th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded KAZ Minerals PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAZ Minerals PLC to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded KAZ Minerals PLC to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.78).

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) traded up 1.85% on Friday, reaching GBX 506.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,425 shares. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 115.84 and a 52-week high of GBX 610.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.11. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.26 billion.

KAZ Minerals PLC Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

