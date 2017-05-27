Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 321,939 Shares of Calpine Co. (CPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,939 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Calpine worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calpine by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calpine by 101.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) traded up 1.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 2,520,583 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. Calpine Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Calpine had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calpine Co. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on shares of Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Calpine in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Calpine

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

