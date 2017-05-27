Macquarie Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BT Group plc (BT.A)

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.51) price target on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BT.A. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group plc from GBX 490 ($6.37) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) price target on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Haitong Bank restated an “under review” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 366.74 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Sir Michael Rake acquired 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.79 ($2,337.44).

