BT Group plc (BT.A) PT Set at GBX 400 by Morgan Stanley

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications services company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.05) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price objective on shares of BT Group plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Haitong Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.29) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 366.74 ($4.77).

Get BT Group plc alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/bt-group-plc-bt-a-given-a-gbx-400-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Sir Michael Rake purchased 593 shares of BT Group plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.79 ($2,337.44).

BT Group plc Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.