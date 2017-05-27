Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Valener in a report issued on Friday. Desjardins analyst B. Cabel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Get Valener Inc alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Valener in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Valener from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Valener in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Set Expectations for Valener Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (VNR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/brokers-set-expectations-for-valener-incs-fy2017-earnings-vnr-updated.html.

Valener (TSE:VNR) opened at 22.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Valener has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $880.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

About Valener

Valener Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company holds interests in Gaz Metro Limited Partnership (Gaz Metro), whose core operations are natural gas distribution in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution in Vermont. The Company also owns indirect interests in wind farms through its subsidiaries, Valener Eole Inc and Valener Eole 4 Inc, which have approximately 154 turbines and an installed capacity of 340 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.