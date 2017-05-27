Brokers Set Expectations for Kelt Exploration Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2017 earnings estimates for Kelt Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst D. Choi now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.15.

Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) opened at 7.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63 billion. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.70.

In related news, insider Sadiq Lalani bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$27,048.00. Also, insider David John Wilson bought 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,991.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,529 shares of company stock worth $402,462.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

