AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Receives $18.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on AngioDynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) traded down 0.44% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. 99,526 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $577.45 million. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Gp, Ll sold 2,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $37,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,128,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,051,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,981,000 after buying an additional 255,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 457.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 879,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 721,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

