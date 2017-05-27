BP plc’s (BP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BP plc (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 515 ($6.70) price objective on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective (up previously from GBX 515 ($6.70)) on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.89) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.35) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.63) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 517.05 ($6.73).

BP plc (LON:BP) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,908,672 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 93.32 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 460.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.29. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 349.35 and a 52-week high of GBX 521.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In other BP plc news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £310.08 ($403.38).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

