Box (BOX) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Box (NYSE:BOX) has been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Box earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have commented on BOX shares. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Box in a report on Friday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Box in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 price objective on Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Box in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Box in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.01.

Shares of Box (NYSE:BOX) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,967 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.40 billion. Box has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.86 million. Box had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 144.98%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Box news, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $738,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 308,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $5,086,472.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,908. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Box

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

