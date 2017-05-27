Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) traded up 2.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. 28,725,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 34,287 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average daily volume of 9,149 put options.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Archie W. Dunham purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,060,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 8,521,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 10,593,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,308,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $289,984,000 after buying an additional 6,558,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,613,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 11,465,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,891,000 after buying an additional 553,434 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

