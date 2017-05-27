BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) has been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/blackrock-virginia-municipal-bond-trust-bhv-getting-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.