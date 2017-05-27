Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has been trending positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) traded down 0.048% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.849. The company had a trading volume of 54,454 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

