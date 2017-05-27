BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media coverage about BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 34,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes.

