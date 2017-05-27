BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) Earns News Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,779 shares. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

