BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,748,720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.49. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 93.61% and a negative return on equity of 309.49%. The company had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Sirgo sold 110,895 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $210,700.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,345 shares of company stock worth $213,456. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 107,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 469.9% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 110,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $290,000. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s market cap is $132.78 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

