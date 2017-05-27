Neuburgh Advisers LLC Buys 50,556 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Best Buy Co worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,469 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,547,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co by 275.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 35,939 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) traded down 3.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,895,686 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.59. Best Buy Co also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 632 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 177% compared to the average daily volume of 228 call options.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Best Buy Co had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Best Buy Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Best Buy Co in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 price objective on Best Buy Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Best Buy Co from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In related news, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 90,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $4,019,601.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,515.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $44,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,787 shares of company stock worth $19,856,989 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

