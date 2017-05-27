Restore PLC (RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 435 ($5.66) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Restore PLC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.18) target price on shares of Restore PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) remained flat at GBX 413.50 during trading on Tuesday. 67,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 463.40 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.09. Restore PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 252.04 and a 52-week high of GBX 436.20.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Restore PLC’s previous dividend of $1.33.
Restore PLC Company Profile
Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based support services company. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Document Management and Relocation. Document management includes business streams, such asRecords Management, Restore Shred and Restore Scan.
