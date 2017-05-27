Restore PLC (RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 435 ($5.66) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Restore PLC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 398 ($5.18) target price on shares of Restore PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Restore PLC alerts:

Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) remained flat at GBX 413.50 during trading on Tuesday. 67,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 463.40 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.09. Restore PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 252.04 and a 52-week high of GBX 436.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/berenberg-bank-reiterates-buy-rating-for-restore-plc-rst-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Restore PLC’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Restore PLC Company Profile

Restore plc is a United Kingdom-based support services company. The Company is engaged in providing services to offices and workplaces in the private and public sectors. It operates in two segments: Document Management and Relocation. Document management includes business streams, such asRecords Management, Restore Shred and Restore Scan.

Receive News & Ratings for Restore PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.