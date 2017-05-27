Belmond Ltd (BEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) will post $168.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.27 million to $172.59 million. Belmond reported sales of $158.1 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full year sales of $168.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $575.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.7 million per share, with estimates ranging from $581.32 million to $588.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belmond.
Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Belmond had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.83 million.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Belmond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belmond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belmond by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Belmond by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) opened at 12.10 on Wednesday. Belmond has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.
Belmond Company Profile
Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.
