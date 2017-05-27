Belmond Ltd (BEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) will post $168.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.27 million to $172.59 million. Belmond reported sales of $158.1 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full year sales of $168.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.04 million to $575.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $584.7 million per share, with estimates ranging from $581.32 million to $588.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belmond.

Get Belmond Ltd alerts:

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Belmond had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays PLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Belmond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belmond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/belmond-ltd-bel-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-168-93-million-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Belmond by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,979,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Belmond by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) opened at 12.10 on Wednesday. Belmond has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belmond (BEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belmond Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmond Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.